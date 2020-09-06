Bucks Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online, On TV

The Milwaukee Bucks’ remarkable season is on life support.

The Bucks, who entered the NBA Playoffs with the league’s best record, currently trail the Miami Heat 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The two teams will meet Sunday inside the Walt Disney World bubble for Game 4 of the second-round series.

Will the Heat punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, or will Milwaukee live to fight another day? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Bucks-Heat Game 4 online and on TV:

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

When: Sunday, Sept. 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream:FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN