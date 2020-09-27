Michael Irvin Believes Cam Newton Extension Talk Should ‘Hold Up’

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that it’s “unlikely” the New England Patriots will sign quarterback Cam Newton to a mid-season contract extension.

It appears fellow NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin believes that would be the best course of action.

The former Dallas Cowboy receiver expressed that mindset Sunday when he was asked if he thinks the Patriots should extend Newton.

“Hold up, hold up, everybody,” Irvin said. “I know I’ve been getting this question from quite a few people. Now, yes, yes, listen Cam has been going off…”

“… But let’s just hold up. Let’s keep this juice — this ‘Cam, I got to prove to the world’ juice that Cam has going,” Irvin continued. “Let’s keep feeding on that and let it cook for a moment. We got plenty of time to do that, later, with the money stuff. Let’s keep (Newton) mad at the world.”

Newton, who’s on a modest one-year deal with a base salary of $1.05 million, led the Patriots to a Week 1 win before an impressive Week 2 performance in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots signal-caller will have the opportunity to continue that strong start as New England hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

