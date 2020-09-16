Mike Kickham Looks To Help Extend Red Sox’s Winning Streak To Three Games

The Boston Red Sox will look for their third straight win Wednesday.

Mike Kickham takes the hill for Boston in search of his second win of the season. The left-hander has made three appearances since returning to the big leagues on Sep. 2.

Kickham tossed four solid innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in his last out, allowing just two earned runs, and striking out eight.

For more on the big lefty, check out the video above from Wednesday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images