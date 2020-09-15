Mike Vrabel Reveals Titans’ Game Plan For Derrick Henry With Face Mask

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel probably could tell his opposition exactly what play he’s going to roll out.
And if it involves Derrick Henry, it still wouldn’t matter. The running back is just unstoppable.
Vrabel essentially did just that ahead of the Titans’ Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a customized face mask.
“Please give the ball to Derrick Henry,” Vrabel’s face mask read.
Henry, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, was the NFL’s rushing yards leader after his 2019 campaign, also making the Pro Bowl for the first time last year.
We can’t wait to see what Henry has in store for us this year.
Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images