Mike Vrabel Reveals Titans’ Game Plan For Derrick Henry With Face Mask

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel probably could tell his opposition exactly what play he’s going to roll out.

And if it involves Derrick Henry, it still wouldn’t matter. The running back is just unstoppable.

Vrabel essentially did just that ahead of the Titans’ Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a customized face mask.

“Please give the ball to Derrick Henry,” Vrabel’s face mask read.

The mask Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel wore to Denver said, “Please give the ball to Derrick Henry.” To which one Broncos’ official replied today, “their first five plays will probably be passes.” pic.twitter.com/t53x01tmiX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2020

Henry, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, was the NFL’s rushing yards leader after his 2019 campaign, also making the Pro Bowl for the first time last year.

We can’t wait to see what Henry has in store for us this year.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images