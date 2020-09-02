MLB Rumors: Red Sox Sign Pair Of Undrafted Free Agent Right-Handed Pitchers

It never hurts to add depth at the lower minor league levels, and it appears the Boston Red Sox did just that Wednesday.

The Sox made just four picks in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft, then proceeded to sign a slew of undrafted free agents. They added another Wednesday, signing two right-handed pitchers, Nate Tellier and Joey Stock.

Tellier is from Attleboro, Mass., and played college baseball at UMass-Dartmouth. He played in the outfield but also pitched as a reliever, appearing in 14 games in the 2019 season, tossing 27 innings. He posted a 1-3 record with seven saves and a 2.00 ERA.

Stock, who also played infield at St. John’s University, was a starting pitcher for the Red Storm. In five starts during the 2019 season, he went 1-1 with a 5.51 ERA, striking out 20 in 16 1/3 innings. SJU actually had announced five days ago that Stock signed with the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images