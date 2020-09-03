Mohamed Sanu Seems To Already Have Gained Interest From This NFL Team

Mohamed Sanu already has NFL teams talking.

Reports surfaced Wednesday the New England Patriots reportedly plan to release Sanu. He had played just eight games in New England after the Patriots traded the Atlanta Falcons for his services prior to the 2019 trade deadline.

Enter general manager John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers.

Lynch joined KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” radio show Thursday and acknowledged there could be interest in Sanu, while also complimenting the 49ers own receiver group.

“We’re actually pretty pleased with our depth at wide receiver and it may be something where early on in the season we’re not at full strength, but we like the way the group has come around,” Lynch told the radio station, as transcribed by KNBR.

“Sanu has been released so I am free to talk about him. He’s an excellent football player, one that has history with our staff and so I think when a good football player becomes available, we’re always interested and we’re always looking to see if they can help,” Lynch continued. “But I will say that we’re probably more comfortable than most people think at the wide receiver wide receiver position. What we’ve seen throughout this offseason, you know, leaves us really excited about the group so it has to fit and we’ll see where that goes… I think we feel a little stronger than maybe the outside world believes we should or do.”

The 49ers placed wide receiver Tavon Austin on the injured reserve list Thursday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Perhaps the move makes the interest in Sanu a bit stronger.

Sanu, on the other hand, caught 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown during his eight games in New England. His release created a cap savings of $6.5 million.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images