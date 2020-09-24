Mookie Betts Admits ‘Thing That Really Sucks’ About Playing For Dodgers

Mookie Betts’ qualms with the Los Angeles Dodgers are minimal.

In fact, there’s only been one thing that bothers him so far.

The star outfielder has found nothing but success since joining the Dodgers. Not only has he already signed a massive deal with Los Angeles, but he’s been playing at an MVP level this season as the Dodgers once again claimed the National League West.

So, what’s the lone problem?

“It went down to San Diego and (the Dodgers),” Betts said on The Ringer’s R2C2 Podcast. “The only thing that really sucks is taxes. That’s really it. It was just these two teams.”

So yeah, relatively small problem.

The 27-year-old is hitting .301 this season with a .960 OPS, 39 RBIs and 16 homers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images