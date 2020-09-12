Naomi Osaka Vs. Victoria Azarenka Live Stream: Watch US Open Women’s Final Online

Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka haven’t waited the same amount of time to return to this point but they’re similarly excited, nonetheless.

The tennis stars will clash Saturday in New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 2020 U.S. Open women’s singles final. Osaka, the No. 9 seed, is the slight favorite over 27th-seeded Azarenka, but both have played superbly in this tournament and are keen to win a third Grand Slam tournament of their respective career.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018. Azarenka was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2012 and 2013.

Here’s how to watch Osaka versus Azarenka:

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN; ESPN Deportes

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images