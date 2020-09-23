NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Las Vegas Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the first Round of 12 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The starting order for Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will see Kevin Harvick, winner of three of the last five races, on the pole alongside Kyle Busch. Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola and Joey Logano will round out the top five.

Here's the full lineup:

1st – Kevin Harvick

2nd – Kyle Busch

3rd – Chase Elliott

4th – Aric Almirola

5th – Joey Logano

6th – Clint Bowyer

7th – Austin Dillon

8th – Alex Bowman

9th – Kurt Busch

10th – Denny Hamlin

11th – Martin Truex Jr.

12th – Brad Keselowski

13th – Erik Jones

14th – Tyler Reddick

15th – Ryan Blaney

16th – Chris Buescher

17th – Michael McDowell

18th – Jimmie Johnson

19th – Matt DiBenedetto

20th – Matt Kenseth

21st – Ryan Preece

22nd – Cole Custer

23rd – Bubba Wallace

24th – Ty Dillon

25th – John Hunter Nemechek

26th – Christopher Bell

27th – Ryan Newman

28th – William Byron

29th – Daniel Suarez

30th – Gray Gaulding

31st – Corey LaJoie

32nd – Quin Houff

33rd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34th – Reed Sorenson

35th – Joey Gase

36th – Timmy Hill

37th – Josh Bilicki

38th – Brennan Poole

39th – Chad Finchum

The race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Vegas will not allow any fans to attend the event.