NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Las Vegas Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the first Round of 12 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The starting order for Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will see Kevin Harvick, winner of three of the last five races, on the pole alongside Kyle Busch. Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola and Joey Logano will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at Bristol:
1st – Kevin Harvick
2nd – Kyle Busch
3rd – Chase Elliott
4th – Aric Almirola
5th – Joey Logano
6th – Clint Bowyer
7th – Austin Dillon
8th – Alex Bowman
9th – Kurt Busch
10th – Denny Hamlin
11th – Martin Truex Jr.
12th – Brad Keselowski
13th – Erik Jones
14th – Tyler Reddick
15th – Ryan Blaney
16th – Chris Buescher
17th – Michael McDowell
18th – Jimmie Johnson
19th – Matt DiBenedetto
20th – Matt Kenseth
21st – Ryan Preece
22nd – Cole Custer
23rd – Bubba Wallace
24th – Ty Dillon
25th – John Hunter Nemechek
26th – Christopher Bell
27th – Ryan Newman
28th – William Byron
29th – Daniel Suarez
30th – Gray Gaulding
31st – Corey LaJoie
32nd – Quin Houff
33rd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
34th – Reed Sorenson
35th – Joey Gase
36th – Timmy Hill
37th – Josh Bilicki
38th – Brennan Poole
39th – Chad Finchum
The race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Vegas will not allow any fans to attend the event.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images