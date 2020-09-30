NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Talladega Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the second Round of 12 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The starting order for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will see Denny Hamlin start on the pole alongside Kurt Busch, who won last weekend at Las Vegas Super Speedway. Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race at Talladega:

1st – Denny Hamlin

2nd – Kurt Busch

3rd – Martin Truex Jr.

4th – Alex Bowman

5th – Kevin Harvick

6th – Kyle Busch

7th – Brad Keselowski

8th – Joey Logano

9th – Clint Bowyer

10th – Chase Elliott

11th – Aric Almirola

12th – Austin Dillon

13th – Matt DiBenedetto

14th – Ryan Blaney

15th – Chris Buescher

16th – Erik Jones

17th – Jimmie Johnson

18th – Cole Custer

19th – Ryan Newman

20th – Matt Kenseth

21st – William Byron

22nd – Christopher Bell

23rd – John Hunter Nemechek

24th – Michael McDowell

25th – Ryan Preece

26th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27th – Bubba Wallace

28th – Ty Dillon

29th – Corey LaJoie

30th – Tyler Reddick

31st – Daniel Suarez

32nd – Brennan Poole

33rd – Quin Houff

34th – J.J. Yeley

35th – Justin Haley

36th – Joey Gase

37th – Timmy Hill

38th – James Davison

39th – Brendan Gaughan

The race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Talladega will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.