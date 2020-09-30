NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Talladega Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the second Round of 12 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The starting order for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will see Denny Hamlin start on the pole alongside Kurt Busch, who won last weekend at Las Vegas Super Speedway. Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race at Talladega:
1st – Denny Hamlin
2nd – Kurt Busch
3rd – Martin Truex Jr.
4th – Alex Bowman
5th – Kevin Harvick
6th – Kyle Busch
7th – Brad Keselowski
8th – Joey Logano
9th – Clint Bowyer
10th – Chase Elliott
11th – Aric Almirola
12th – Austin Dillon
13th – Matt DiBenedetto
14th – Ryan Blaney
15th – Chris Buescher
16th – Erik Jones
17th – Jimmie Johnson
18th – Cole Custer
19th – Ryan Newman
20th – Matt Kenseth
21st – William Byron
22nd – Christopher Bell
23rd – John Hunter Nemechek
24th – Michael McDowell
25th – Ryan Preece
26th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27th – Bubba Wallace
28th – Ty Dillon
29th – Corey LaJoie
30th – Tyler Reddick
31st – Daniel Suarez
32nd – Brennan Poole
33rd – Quin Houff
34th – J.J. Yeley
35th – Justin Haley
36th – Joey Gase
37th – Timmy Hill
38th – James Davison
39th – Brendan Gaughan
The race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Talladega will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.