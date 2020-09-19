NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Online, On TV

The first cutoff race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is here.

Drivers head to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The field of 16 will be reduced to 12 after Saturday’s race based on wins and points. Kevin Harvick (win at Darlington), Brad Keselowski (win at Richmond) and Denny Hamlin (points) already are locked into the Round of 12, which will begin next week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here’s how to watch the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live