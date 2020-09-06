NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Southern 500 From Darlington Online

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here.

The postseason begins Sunday night with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The event also will serve as NASCAR’s annual throwback night, which means fans can expect great visuals on top of intense racing.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin with William Byron, Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.

Here’s how to watch the Southern 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images