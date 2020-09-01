Sign Up Now To Play ‘Southern 500 Challenge’ At NESN’s New Games Site

When the field heads to green in South Carolina, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The event will wrap up NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend.

The rules for our “Cook Out Southern 500 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 6 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images