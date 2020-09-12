NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Federated Auto Parts 400 Online, On TV

It’s time for some under-the-lights playoff racing.

Cup Series drivers are set for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 — the second Cup Series playoff race — at Richmond Raceway. Kevin Harvick, who won last week’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway to clinch a spot in the second round, will start at the pole.

Will the Stewart-Haas Racing driver make it two wins in a row? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images