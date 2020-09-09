NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Richmond Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the second NASCAR Cup Series playoff race
The starting order for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway was determined with the same, new formula that has been confusing NASCAR fans for weeks. Regardless, Kevin Harvick claimed the pole position after his victory last weekend at Darlington Raceway.
Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at Richmond:
1st – Kevin Harvick
2nd – Joey Logano
3rd – Austin Dillon
4th – Alex Bowman
5th – William Byron
6th – Kyle Busch
7th – Denny Hamlin
8th – Kurt Busch
9th – Brad Keselowski
10th – Aric Almirola
11th – Clint Bowyer
12th – Chase Elliott
13th – Cole Custer
14th – Martin Truex Jr.
15th – Ryan Blaney
16th – Matt DiBenedetto
17th – Erik Jones
18th – Jimmie Johnson
19th – Matt Kenseth
20th – Michael McDowell
21st – Ryan Newman
22nd – Tyler Reddick
23rd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24th – Ryan Preece
25th – Chris Buescher
26th – Christopher Bell
27th – Ty Dillon
28th – Daniel Suarez
29th – Brennan Poole
30th – Bubba Wallace
31st – John Hunter Nemechek
32nd – J.J Yeley
33rd – Quin Houff
34th – Corey LaJoie
35th – James Davison
36th – Josh Bilicki
37th – Ross Chastain
38th – Timmy Hill
39th – Joey Gase
The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Richmond will not allow any fans to attend the event.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images