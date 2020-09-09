NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Richmond Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the second NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

The starting order for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway was determined with the same, new formula that has been confusing NASCAR fans for weeks. Regardless, Kevin Harvick claimed the pole position after his victory last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at Richmond:

1st – Kevin Harvick

2nd – Joey Logano

3rd – Austin Dillon

4th – Alex Bowman

5th – William Byron

6th – Kyle Busch

7th – Denny Hamlin

8th – Kurt Busch

9th – Brad Keselowski

10th – Aric Almirola

11th – Clint Bowyer

12th – Chase Elliott

13th – Cole Custer

14th – Martin Truex Jr.

15th – Ryan Blaney

16th – Matt DiBenedetto

17th – Erik Jones

18th – Jimmie Johnson

19th – Matt Kenseth

20th – Michael McDowell

21st – Ryan Newman

22nd – Tyler Reddick

23rd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24th – Ryan Preece

25th – Chris Buescher

26th – Christopher Bell

27th – Ty Dillon

28th – Daniel Suarez

29th – Brennan Poole

30th – Bubba Wallace

31st – John Hunter Nemechek

32nd – J.J Yeley

33rd – Quin Houff

34th – Corey LaJoie

35th – James Davison

36th – Josh Bilicki

37th – Ross Chastain

38th – Timmy Hill

39th – Joey Gase

The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Richmond will not allow any fans to attend the event.