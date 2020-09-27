NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Las Vegas Cup Playoff Race Online, On TV

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have reached the second round.

Drivers, including the 12 who still are eligible for the postseason, will compete Sunday night in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick, who won last week at Bristol Motor Speedway and has won three out of the last five races, will start on the pole in search of his 12th victory of the season.

Will the Stewart-Haas Racing driver continue his dominance? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the South Point 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

