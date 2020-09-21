Nasty Hit On N’Keal Harry Gets Quandre Diggs Ejected From Patriots-Seahawks

Quandre Diggs is well-known for being able to hit pretty hard, and N’Keal Harry learned that first-hand Sunday.

But the collision was a reckless one, and it got Diggs tossed.

In the waning moments of the first quarter of Sunday’s New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks game, Cam Newton hit N’Keal Harry with a pass in the middle of the field. As the second-year wideout made the catch, he was popped with a helmet-to-helmet hit by Diggs.

You can watch the hit here.

After the officials met for a moment, they assessed Diggs with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and tossed him from the game.