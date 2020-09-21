Nasty Hit On N’Keal Harry Gets Quandre Diggs Ejected From Patriots-Seahawks

Quandre Diggs is well-known for being able to hit pretty hard, and N’Keal Harry learned that first-hand Sunday.
But the collision was a reckless one, and it got Diggs tossed.
In the waning moments of the first quarter of Sunday’s New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks game, Cam Newton hit N’Keal Harry with a pass in the middle of the field. As the second-year wideout made the catch, he was popped with a helmet-to-helmet hit by Diggs.
After the officials met for a moment, they assessed Diggs with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and tossed him from the game.
Harry appeared to be fine after the hit, only missing one snap.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images