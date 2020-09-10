Nathan Eovaldi Could Make Return For Red Sox This Weekend Vs. Rays

Nathan Eovaldi has been dealing with a calf cramp that’s caused him to get pushed back twice now.

But the Boston Red Sox starter could be on the mend.

Ron Roenicke addressed the media prior to Boston’s opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday and had some positive news about Eovaldi to share.

The right-hander threw a “great bullpen” Wednesday and had no issues with his calf. Roenicke and Eovaldi will have a conversation about his next start, but it could come this weekend against Tampa.

Eovaldi was one of the Red Sox’s most consistent starters prior to his injury. And even though it’s likely Boston won’t see postseason action this year, it still will provide a boost to get him back into the rotation.

