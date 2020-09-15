NBA Announces 2019-20 All-Rookie Selections For First, Second Team

It was a strange year to play your first season in the NBA, but a number of first-year players thrived despite the COVID-19 pandemic pause that began in March.

Now, the best are being recognized.

The NBA on Tuesday announced its All-Rookie selections for the 2019-20 season.

Of course, Ja Morant, who received 99 of 100 first-place votes to be named the league’s Rookie of the Year award, unanimously made First Team.

Fellow Memphis Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke also made First Team, as did Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat, Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors, and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.