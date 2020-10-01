NBA Hoping To Play Most (If Not All) Games At Home Arenas Next Season

The NBA’s 2019-20 season isn’t over yet, but the league already is looking ahead to 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NBA to pause its season in mid-March and resumed play four months later in a so-called bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. So, it’s been quite some time since NBA teams have played at their home arenas, let alone in their home city (minus the Magic, of course).

The NBA hopes it will play most, if not all, of its games next season in home arenas.

“It’s certainly our goal,” Silver told reporters Wednesday, via Boston.com. “But it’s dependent on some additional advancements. Rapid testing may be the key here.”

NBA Players’ Association executive director Michele Roberts has similar hopes for the upcoming season. But she knows the coronavirus isn’t going away any time soon.

“Do I want to do it again? Not if I can avoid it,” she said. “Those are my marching orders: Not if we can avoid it. Now, having said that, the players want to make sure we can save our season again.”

It’s unclear when exactly the NBA’s next season will start, but rumor has it thing won’t resume until January.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images