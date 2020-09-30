NBA Mock Draft Consensus Predicts Celtics To Use Top Pick On This Prospect

Should Boston Celtics fans familiarize themselves with Precious Achiuwa?

A roundup of 2020 NBA Mock Drafts NBA.com’s Drew Packham compiled led him to predict Tuesday night the Celtics will draft the Memphis Tigers power forward with the 14th overall pick. Achiuwa entered the NBA draft after his freshman year, and most mock drafts expect a team to select him between the eighth and 14th pick.

Here’s what Packham says about Achiuwa.

“High-energy, athletic defender who has the size and athleticism to guard several positions; Explosive on offense, but needs to work on offensive skillset,” Packham wrote.

Adding an energetic and versatile player would be on-brand for the recent Celtics, as their roster contains several, and their style of play gives such players a platform to demonstrate those strengths.