NBA Rumors: Celtics Locker Room ‘Raucous’ After Game 2 Loss Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics fell apart down the stretch Thursday, losing to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Boston held a 17-point lead in the second quarter and a 15-point lead with 10 minutes left in the third, but fell 106-101 to the Heat. Miami now takes a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
It was the second consecutive game in which the Celtics lost after holding a double-digit lead, and seems part of a trend after the Eastern Conference semifinals, as well.
The team’s locker room reportedly melted down after the game, being described as “raucous.”
Here’s a few tweets from The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, who’s down in Orlando. (Disclaimer: Some of the messages are NSFW.)
Welp. Not great.
The Celtics will return to action Saturday for Game 3 against the Heat. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
