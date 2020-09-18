NBA Rumors: Celtics Locker Room ‘Raucous’ After Game 2 Loss Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics fell apart down the stretch Thursday, losing to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston held a 17-point lead in the second quarter and a 15-point lead with 10 minutes left in the third, but fell 106-101 to the Heat. Miami now takes a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

It was the second consecutive game in which the Celtics lost after holding a double-digit lead, and seems part of a trend after the Eastern Conference semifinals, as well.

The team’s locker room reportedly melted down after the game, being described as “raucous.”

Here’s a few tweets from The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, who’s down in Orlando. (Disclaimer: Some of the messages are NSFW.)

Marcus Smart is screaming in the #Celtics locker room and there is a bunch of arguing going on. Smart comes out say “y’all on that bullshit!” Team is imploding. Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Smart wasn’t the only one yelling. There were definitely items thrown and a lot of yelling. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Argument is continuing. Locker room still closed. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Been outside a bunch of locker rooms in my days. That’s was as raucous as I’ve ever heard. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Welp. Not great.

The Celtics will return to action Saturday for Game 3 against the Heat. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

