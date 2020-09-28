Doc Rivers Confirms He’s Parting Ways With Clippers After Seven Seasons

It appears the Clippers are in the market for a new head coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday reported head coach Doc Rivers “is out” with Los Angeles after seven seasons with the team.

Rivers confirmed his departure a short time later via Twitter and thanked Clipper Nation for its support.

“While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to see them all through,” he wrote. “… Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”

The move comes nearly two weeks after the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. Many had higher expectations for the team’s 2019-20 campaign, especially after scooping up star forward Kawhi Leonard last offseason.

Rivers first joined the Clippers in June 2013 and led the team to a franchise record 57 wins in his first season at the helm. But L.A. has failed to go beyond the Western Conference semifinals while under his direction, including their recent second-round loss to the Nuggets.

