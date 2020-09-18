Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins NBA MVP Award For Second Consecutive Season

Update (2:25 p.m. ET): It’s official.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA MVP for the 2019-20 season.

Original Story (1:15 p.m.): Giannis Antetokounmpo looks set to retain his title as the NBA’s brightest star.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward won the NBA MVP award for the 2019-20 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources. Antetokounmpo reportedly edged fellow finalists LeBron James and James Harden to defend his MVP crown.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

The NBA hasn’t announced Antetokounmpo’s victory nor has it set a date for doing so.

Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo is set to join Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon among players who have claimed the NBA’s two most prestigious individual honors in the same season.

Add Giannis to the list of greats to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season 💪



(via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/fcx6NRzvT7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 18, 2020

The MVP award covers only the regular season, and the NBA has limited consideration to games played prior to the March 11 pause.

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists per game in the regular season, helping the Bucks finish with and NBA-best 56-17 record.

However, his season ended on a sour note, after the Bucks fell to the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs. His contract will expire after next season, and he has become the subject of trade rumors. However, Antetokounmpo said earlier this month he won’t try to force a trade from Milwaukee, so NBA fans should expect him and the Bucks to mount another challenge for the NBA Finals.

