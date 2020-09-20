NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Will ‘Stay With Celtics’ If Wife Goes Into Labor

His return to the floor Saturday was not the only piece of news which would involve Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

Hayward originally said he would leave the NBA bubble when his fourth child is born. But he apparently won’t do so anymore, according to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

The Celtics forward reportedly will remain with the team “as far as they go” after spending time back at home while recovering from a Grade III ankle injury.

Gordon Hayward was originally supposed to leave the Bubble for the birth of his fourth child, but since he just got a bunch of unexpected time with his family due to his injury, he told me the current plan is to stay with the Celtics for as far as they go. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 20, 2020

Hayward on Saturday played in his first game since spraining his right ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 17.