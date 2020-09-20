NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Will ‘Stay With Celtics’ If Wife Goes Into Labor

His return to the floor Saturday was not the only piece of news which would involve Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.
Hayward originally said he would leave the NBA bubble when his fourth child is born. But he apparently won’t do so anymore, according to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.
The Celtics forward reportedly will remain with the team “as far as they go” after spending time back at home while recovering from a Grade III ankle injury.
Hayward on Saturday played in his first game since spraining his right ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 17.
Miami held a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series entering Saturday’s contest.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images