NBA Rumors: League Planning To Move 2020 Draft Back Again To Nov. 18

The NBA and its Players’ Association are working hard behind the scenes to iron out some important details before they can decide when next season will start.

And it looks like the league plans to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft again.

The NBA Draft pushed back the selection show from June 25 to Oct. 16 with so much uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

But per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league now is targeting a new date of Nov. 18, contingent on discussions with NBA owners and general managers taking place in meetings Thursday and Friday.

“The NBA and National Basketball Players Association negotiated what the memo called a ‘potential revised 2020 NBA Draft date’ as a tentative replacement for Oct. 16,” Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. “The delay would allow the league and union to negotiate amendments to the collective bargaining agreement and agree on 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax thresholds.”

This move also will give teams more time to evaluate prospects as they try to navigate the anticipated virtual draft combine.

Once that is all laid out, the NBA can focus on when to start next season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images