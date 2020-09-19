NBA Rumors: ‘Significant Optimism’ Gordon Hayward Plays Game 3 Vs. Heat

It seems chances that Gordon Hayward will play for the Boston Celtics on Saturday against the Miami Heat continue to increase.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday afternoon that “barring a setback in pregame warm-ups,” there is “significant optimism” the Celtics forward will return to the lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat.

Hayward, who’s been recovering from a Grade III ankle sprain, had his status upgraded to questionable Friday. Hayward has missed a month with the right ankle injury, which came Aug. 17 during the C’s first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat hold a 2-0 advantage of the Celtics entering a crucial Game 3 for Boston.