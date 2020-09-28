NBA Rumors: Two Teams Already Contacted Doc Rivers About Head Coach Position

Well, that didn’t take long.

It only had been a couple of hours since Doc Rivers announced his departure from the Los Angeles Clippers before drawing some interest.

Two teams reportedly have contacted Rivers about their respective head coaching positions, according to The Undefeated’s Marc. J. Spears: The New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers.

New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to their head coach openings, sources told @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 28, 2020

The Pelicans fired Alvin Gentry on Aug. 15 after New Orleans failed to make the cut to compete in the NBA’s postseason bubble. He spent five seasons with the team, though they only reached the postseason once in that span.

The 76ers were close behind, firing Brett Brown after Philly was swept by the Boston Celtics in their first-round playoff series Aug. 23. He led the team to three straight playoff appearances at the tail end of his stint, though the Sixers failed to make it beyond the conference semifinals.

Rivers saw a similar fate in L.A. The Clippers never made it past the Western Conference semifinals under his direction — including a blown 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 postseason — and parted ways with the team after seven seasons Monday afternoon.

But where exactly will Rivers land? Only time will tell, and its a bit too early to know exactly which way he might be leaning (if he’s leaning in any direction at all).

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images