NBA Admits Celtics’ Kemba Walker Was Fouled By Raptors On Final Regulation Shot

The NBA on Thursday released it’s “Last Two Minute Report” from Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors. And let’s just say it’s not going to make Celtics fans feel better after the team’s 125-122 double-overtime loss.

First and foremost was the missed foul call on Celtics guard Kemba Walker with 4.4 seconds left in regulation. The NBA admitted that Walker was fouled with the game tied at 98-all. However, the whistle was not blown for what would have been two free throws in the final seconds. Instead, the Raptors recovered the defensive rebound and called a timeout, though they didn’t score a game-winning basket at the end of regulation.

“(OG) Anunoby (TOR) makes contact to Walker’s (BOS) arm during his shooting motion that affects his driving shot attempt,” the league’s report stated.

Walker shot 86.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

The second instance that may leave some shaking their heads is regarding Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Nurse seemingly was criticized by Jaylen Brown for standing in the corner and perhaps baiting Jayson Tatum into a turnover with 44 seconds left.

The report, however, deemed Nurse’s “presence in the corner not illegal.”

“Coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line (closest to the coach’s bench) to the baseline. Coach Nurse’s (TOR) presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play,” the report stated.

The NBA’s report covered the final two minutes of regulation, and the final two minutes of each overtime period.

