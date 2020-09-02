NESN, PNC Bank Announce New Digital Studio

New England Sports Network and PNC Bank announced Wednesday the PNC Bank Digital Studio at NESN, a state-of-the-art digital facility that produces daily video and audio content for all of NESN’s digital platforms.

Each month, NESN’s digital team produces over 400 videos covering all major sports leagues, generating millions of views. PNC Bank will provide a branding backdrop for all content that is produced in the studio, including news segments, digital shows and podcasts.

“Our team at PNC Bank is excited to work with NESN to enhance its powerful digital news platform, bringing interesting content to Boston sports fans online and everywhere,” PNC regional president of Boston Jon Bernstein said.

“We are thrilled to establish a relationship with PNC Bank,” NESN president and CEO Sean McGrail said. “PNC’s sponsorship of our digital studio aligns with our mission, as a premier sports network, in expanding our connection with Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins fans throughout New England — providing digital content to capture and engage viewers across the nation.”

PNC’s engagement with NESN extends across linear television, NESN.com and NESN’s social media channels. The PNC brand is integrated into weekly in-game features on NESN’s telecast of Red Sox and Bruins games, and includes exclusive naming rights to all digital content produced in NESN’s digital studio.

NESN and PNC Bank will also amplify the PNC Foundation’s signature initiative, PNC Grow Up Great®, a $500 million, multi-year, bilingual initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. Over the course of the next three years, NESN will highlight local Grow Up Great partners across all platforms to increase awareness of the impact that quality early childhood education has on building healthier children, families and communities.

Thumbnail photo via NESN