NESN’s Cealey Godwin, Jahmai Webster React To Dak Prescott’s Statement

Dak Prescott spoke out in a powerful way Thursday.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback revealed that his older brother Jace died by suicide in April, and that combined with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to depression and anxiety.

Prescott’s intimate interview led to high praise by many for having the courage to speak about his troubles with his mental health.

NESN’s Cealey Godwin and Jahmai Webster discussed and reacted to the QB’s interview on Thursday night’s “NESN After Hours.”

