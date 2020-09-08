Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore Hyped For Patriots Opener In New Posts

Stephon Gilmore and Julian Edelman are ready to go.

The Patriots cornerback and receiver shared Instagram on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, hyping up New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Gilmore’s post framed him as someone placing his career accolades behind him as he prepares once again to climb the proverbial NFL mountain, whereas Edelman’s post was of the generic, boilerplate variety.

Take a look:

Sunday’s game should be a fascinating one, as it will give fans their first look at Cam Newton in a New England uniform.

The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images