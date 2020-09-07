NFL 2020 Season Preview: Offseason Trades, Signings You Might Have Missed

Tom Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cam Newton has joined the New England Patriots and All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins will now be catching passes for the Arizona Cardinals.

We’re thinking you probably didn’t miss some of the bigger NFL transactions of the offseason, right? Well, what about the more subtle trades, signings and even draft picks that took place throughout the bizarre NFL offseason? There certainly were plenty of impactful players on the move.

Let’s take a look at some of those that you may have missed:

Arizona Cardinals: Traded for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Atlanta Falcons: Signed RB Todd Gurley; traded for TE Hayden Hurst

Baltimore Ravens: Traded for DL Calais Campbell, DL Derek Wolfe; Drafted RB J.K. Dobbins

Buffalo Bills: Traded for WR Stefon Diggs

Carolina Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater

Chicago Bears: Traded for QB Nick Foles

Cincinnati Bengals: Drafted QB Joe Burrow; Re-Signed WR A.J. Green

Cleveland Browns: Signed TE Austin Hooper, OT Jack Conklin

Denver Broncos: Traded for DL Jurrell Casey, CB A.J. Bouye

Dallas Cowboys: Drafted WR CeeDee Lamb; Signed DT Dontari Poe, DE Everson Griffen

Detroit Lions: Signed LB Jamie Collins, RB Adrian Peterson

Green Bay Packers: Drafted RB A.J. Dillon

Houston Texans: Signed CB Bradley Roby, WR Randall Cobb; Traded for RB David Johnson

Indianapolis Colts: Signed QB Philip Rivers; Traded for DE DeForest Buckner

Jacksonville Jaguars: Traded Yannick Ngakoue, Released RB Leonard Fournette

Kansas City Chiefs: Re-signed QB Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders: Signed LB Cory Littleton, TE Jason Witten

Los Angeles Rams: iOL Austin Blythe, OT Andrew Whitworth

Los Angeles Chargers: Signed CB Chris Harris Jr., RT Bryan Bulaga

Miami Dolphins: Signed CB Byron Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, RB Jordan Howard; Drafted Tua Tagovailoa

Minnesota Vikings: Traded for DE Yannick Ngakoue; Traded Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots: Signed QB Cam Newton, S Adrian Phillips; Re-signed S Devin McCourty

New Orleans Saints: Signed WR Emmanuel Sanders, S Malcolm Jenkins, QB Jameis Winston

New York Giants: Signed RB Dion Lewis, DB Logan Ryan

New York Jets: Signed RB Frank Gore, WR Breshad Perriman

Philadelphia Eagles: Traded for CD Darius Slay

Pittsburgh Steelers: Signed TE Eric Ebron

San Francisco 49ers: Traded for OT Trent Williams

Seattle Seahawks: Traded for S Jamal Adams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Signed QB Tom Brady, RB Leonard Fournette; Traded for TE Rob Gronkowski

Tennessee Titans: Re-signed RB Derrick Henry, QB Ryan Tannehill

Washington Football Team: Drafted DE Chase Young

