NFL 2020 Season Preview: Offseason Trades, Signings You Might Have Missed

Tom Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cam Newton has joined the New England Patriots and All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins will now be catching passes for the Arizona Cardinals.
We’re thinking you probably didn’t miss some of the bigger NFL transactions of the offseason, right? Well, what about the more subtle trades, signings and even draft picks that took place throughout the bizarre NFL offseason? There certainly were plenty of impactful players on the move.
Let’s take a look at some of those that you may have missed:
Arizona Cardinals: Traded for WR DeAndre Hopkins
Atlanta Falcons: Signed RB Todd Gurley; traded for TE Hayden Hurst
Baltimore Ravens: Traded for DL Calais Campbell, DL Derek Wolfe; Drafted RB J.K. Dobbins
Buffalo Bills: Traded for WR Stefon Diggs
Carolina Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater
Chicago Bears: Traded for QB Nick Foles
Cincinnati Bengals: Drafted QB Joe Burrow; Re-Signed WR A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns: Signed TE Austin Hooper, OT Jack Conklin
Denver Broncos: Traded for DL Jurrell Casey, CB A.J. Bouye
Dallas Cowboys: Drafted WR CeeDee Lamb; Signed DT Dontari Poe, DE Everson Griffen
Detroit Lions: Signed LB Jamie Collins, RB Adrian Peterson
Green Bay Packers: Drafted RB A.J. Dillon
Houston Texans: Signed CB Bradley Roby, WR Randall Cobb; Traded for RB David Johnson
Indianapolis Colts: Signed QB Philip Rivers; Traded for DE DeForest Buckner
Jacksonville Jaguars: Traded Yannick Ngakoue, Released RB Leonard Fournette
Kansas City Chiefs: Re-signed QB Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders: Signed LB Cory Littleton, TE Jason Witten
Los Angeles Rams: iOL Austin Blythe, OT Andrew Whitworth
Los Angeles Chargers: Signed CB Chris Harris Jr., RT Bryan Bulaga
Miami Dolphins: Signed CB Byron Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, RB Jordan Howard; Drafted Tua Tagovailoa
Minnesota Vikings: Traded for DE Yannick Ngakoue; Traded Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots: Signed QB Cam Newton, S Adrian Phillips; Re-signed S Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints: Signed WR Emmanuel Sanders, S Malcolm Jenkins, QB Jameis Winston
New York Giants: Signed RB Dion Lewis, DB Logan Ryan
New York Jets: Signed RB Frank Gore, WR Breshad Perriman
Philadelphia Eagles: Traded for CD Darius Slay
Pittsburgh Steelers: Signed TE Eric Ebron
San Francisco 49ers: Traded for OT Trent Williams
Seattle Seahawks: Traded for S Jamal Adams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Signed QB Tom Brady, RB Leonard Fournette; Traded for TE Rob Gronkowski
Tennessee Titans: Re-signed RB Derrick Henry, QB Ryan Tannehill
Washington Football Team: Drafted DE Chase Young
