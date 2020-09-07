NFL 2020 Season Preview: Ranking Teams’ New Uniforms From Worst To Best

The NFL’s 2020 season is almost upon us, and with the new year comes some new digs.

Seven NFL teams will debut new uniforms for their respective 2020 campaigns: the Los Angels Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams, the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns, the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.

But, of course, some are better than others.

Some have gone with a more classic look. Others opted to go modern. Some don’t even seem to change at all.

So, which ones are the best? We decided to rank the new uniforms, from best to worst, and here’s what we came up with:

7. Los Angeles Rams

There’s only one word for these new unis: Yuck.

The neon yellow. The ugly gradients. The indistinguishable rams horns. There isn’t much to like about these.

A new era in Los Angeles? We’ll pass.

🚨 2020 🚨



A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

6. Indianapolis Colts

We mean… did anything change?

Though they’ve made some small changes, it doesn’t look like they’ve done much to revamp their image. If you told us they had new uniforms, we likely wouldn’t have noticed.

Same classic look. Built for the future. 🔵⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/3h5xi08s96 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020

5. New England Patriots

Did these ones change, either?

Look, the Pats’ new uniforms certainly aren’t the worst of the bunch. They just didn’t change much. The only truly notable new feature is the lack of numbers on the sleeves, though it’s drawn some ire from other NFL teams.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs returned to their roots with their new digs while adding in some modern flare. They’re a massive upgrade from the team’s ghastly 2019 look, which seemed more like a third grader’s geometry project than an NFL uniform.

(Come on, you didn’t expect Tom Brady to wear their tacky old attire, did you?)

3. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons took a much different route than most teams, aiming for a much more modern look. And while other teams have failed to pull this offer, it looks like Atlanta’s managed to do so. They’re sleek, they’re stylish and they’ve got our attention.

What’s not to like?

For our team.

Our fans.

⁰Our city. pic.twitter.com/15e5ZX6EtE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

2. Cleveland Browns

Classic, but classy.

Cleveland is reverting to its roots for its latest uniforms, but they’ve added a small modern twist. Orange isn’t typically an attractive color, but boy, has this team stuck a brilliant balance.

We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms



📰: https://t.co/QdX0WYeRkx pic.twitter.com/KkHuSUIT9F — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

1. Los Angeles Chargers

OK, now these are spiffy.

The Chargers made some of the boldest changes to their look this offseason, and they appear to be worth the while. These unis are much sleeker than previous ones, and their signature lightning bolt doesn’t look nearly as tacky.

This years uniform schedule is lookin fresh🤩 can’t wait til opening day! #LAChargers pic.twitter.com/k2IXHknVt4 — LA Chargers (@GoLABolts2020) September 3, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images