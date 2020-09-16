NFL Analyst Floats (Probably) Ludicrous Patriots QB Conspiracy Theory

Adam Lefkoe has a theory, and, in all likelihood, it won’t happen.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Lefkoe Show,” the Bleacher Report NFL podcaster suggested the New England Patriots are planning to overwork quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of the 2020 season with the intention of switching to Jarrett Stidham after Week 6.

His co-host, former NFL running back Brian Westbrook, seemingly believed the theory was a plausible one.

“I said this when they signed (Newton),” Lefkoe said. “They still think Stidham could be the guy, but when you look at the Patriots schedule over these first few weeks, now they go to Seattle, in a few weeks they go to Kansas City. What a better way to show one type of offense for the first six weeks and get everyone scheming, ‘How do we stop this?’

“And then, you can switch it halfway through the year.”

Spicy theory from @AdamLefkoe:



Are the Patriots planning to show the league a Cam-led offense for 6 weeks, and then totally change it up by bringing in Stidham for the back half of the season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/er5TyFKbYr — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) September 15, 2020

Ehh… no.

While such a scenario would be fascinating, Newton will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback until either injury or performance forces his replacement. And that replacement could be in the form of Brian Hoyer, considering Stidham opened the season as the third-string quarterback.

