NFL Injury Report: Status of These Players Could Impact Your Fantasy Team

Week 1 is here, fantasy football owners.

It also means you’ll have to pay attention to injury reports around the league. The only thing worse than having a player on your team injured is having a player on your team injured… and in your lineup.

So, with that said, here are some players who have question marks relating to their availability for Week 1 on Sunday. It may impact how you set (or reset) your fantasy football lineup, for better or worse.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions:

CHI RB David Montgomery (Questionable)

CHI WR Cordarrelle Patterson (Questionable)

DET WR Kenny Golladay (Doubtful)

DET WR Danny Amendola (Questionable)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team:

PHI RB Miles Sanders (Questionable)

PHI WR Alshon Jeffrey (Out)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills:

NYJ WR Denzel Mims (Out)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings:

GB TE Marcedes Lewis (Probable)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons:

SEA WR Phillip Dorsett (Questionable)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals:

LAC WR Mike Williams (Questionable)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers:

SF WR Deebo Samuel (Out)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints:

TB WR Mike Evans (Doubtful)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams:

DAL WR Amari Cooper (Probable)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (Monday)

PIT WR Diontae Johnson (Probable)

NYG WR Golden Tate (Questionable)

Certainly something to keep an eye on.

