NFL Issues Statement On Status Of Patriots-Seahawks Game Amid Wildfires

Wildfires spreading across the country have resulted in the city of Seattle having some of the worst air quality on the West Coast.

That was enough to relocate the Seattle Mariners’ two-game series against the San Francisco Giants. As for the Seattle Seahawks, the show — for now — will go on as planned.

The Seahawks are scheduled to host the New England Patriots at CenturyLink Field in the Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” matchup. And despite the dreadful air conditions, an NFL spokesperson told The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin there’s been no change to the game’s status.

No change in the status of Sunday’s Patriots-Seahawks game yet. NFL spokesman says they are monitoring the situation https://t.co/uqNCuEicqS — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 16, 2020

It’s not too surprising that the NFL isn’t going to cancel or postpone the Seahawks-Patriots game this early in the week. But a concrete decision, one way or the other, almost certainly will need to be made before the Patriots fly across the country.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images