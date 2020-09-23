NFL Odds: Cam Newton’s NFL MVP Lines Improve On Great Start With Patriots

Cam Newton certainly has caught the betting world’s attention.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the New England Patriots quarterback’s odds to win the NFL MVP award for the 2020 season at +2000 on Wednesday, according to The Action Network. Newton’s latest NFL MVP lines tied for sixth-best, but he still trails favorites Russell Wilson (+300), Lamar Jackson and Pat Mahomes (both +500) by some distance.

Updated odds to win NFL MVP 📊



+300: R. Wilson

+500: L. Jackson, P. Mahomes

+800: A. Rodgers

+1400: K. Murray

+2000: J. Allen, C. Newton, D. Prescott

+2800: B. Roethlisberger

+3300: T. Brady, D. Watson

+4000: D. Brees, D. Henry



(via @DKSportsbook)pic.twitter.com/MECwzRl2KX — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 23, 2020

Nevertheless, Newton is moving up in the NFL betting leader-board. DraftKings had set his MVP odds at +3300 on Sept. 2 but slashed them to +2000 after Week 2, undoubtedly in recognition of his historic start to his Patriots Tenure.

Newton still has plenty of work to do in order to close the gap between him and the aforementioned favorites. But time is on his side, and oddsmakers are watching closely.