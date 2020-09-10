NFL Odds: Chiefs-Texans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Pick For Week 1

Are you finally ready for some football?

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking the field for their first game since winning Super Bowl LIV in February. The Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on “Thursday Night Football,” the first game of the NFL 2020’s campaign.

Here’s our pick for Thursday’s game, with the line via consensus data.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

The Chiefs are a heavy favorite in Week 1 and for good reason.

Not only do the Chiefs boast an offense led by head coach Andy Reid, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and speedy receiver Tyreek Hill, but the Texans likely will need some time to get their offense rolling.