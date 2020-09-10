NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For All 16 Games In Week 1 Of 2020 Season

It’s time for football, which means it’s also time to place some bets.

The 2020 NFL season kicks off Thursday night, which also will mark the return of weekly wagering. Among the more popular bets each week are over/unders, and we’re here to help you dominate the board.

Here are over/under picks for all 16 Week 1 games:

(Totals based on consensus data)

Thursday

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs — 53.5

The Chiefs are returning nearly everyone from their elite offense a season ago. One of the few exceptions, Super Bowl LIV stud Damien Williams, was replaced by exciting rookie back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. We see Kansas City jumping out early and the Texans adding a few garbage scores late.

Pick: OVER

Sunday

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills — 39.5

The Jets are poised to feature one of the worst offenses in the league this season. The Bills have the horses to be a respectable offense, but the defense remains Buffalo’s backbone.

Pick: UNDER

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings — 45.5

We’re expecting this one to be a textbook NFC North showdown. Justin Jefferson is a nice replacement for Stefon Diggs and Aaron Rodgers is, well, Aaron Rodgers, but this one has the makings of a slugfest.

Pick: UNDER



Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team — 42.5

This one has blowout written all over it. The Eagles enter the campaign as a legitimate playoff contender, while Washington clearly is building toward the future. We shouldn’t be terribly shocked if Philadelphia nearly puts up the over/under mark itself.

Pick: OVER



Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens — 48.5

While the Ravens boast one of the league’s better defenses, we’re expecting plenty of points in this one. The Browns’ 2019 season was thoroughly disappointing and they’ll be looking to make a statement against their AFC North rival. Lamar Jackson and Co. should be able to keep pace, however.

Pick: OVER

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars — 45.5

This season will mark 38-year-old Philip Rivers’ first with a team other than the Chargers. It might take some time for him to fully grasp the Colts’ offense, especially considering there were no preseason games. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are shaping up to feature a lousy offense.

Pick: UNDER

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers — 47.5

Christian McCaffrey shouldn’t have much difficulty picking apart the Raiders’ defense. Derek Carr also should be able to carve up the Panthers with his new-look offense featuring first-round pick Henry Ruggs III.

Pick: OVER

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions — 43.5

Considering Mitchell Trubisky still is under center and his supporting cast didn’t improve over the offseason, the Bears defense likely will need to be stellar each week if they want a chance to win. The Lions put a clear emphasis on defense over the spring and the unit should be much improved from a season ago.

Pick: UNDER

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons — 49

We can see this one turning into a shootout. Russell Wilson has a few new weapons to work with and the Falcons typically light it up at home.

PICK: OVER

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots — 42

The Dolphins made plenty of nice moves over the offseason, but mostly to address the defense. The Patriots underwent a facelift beginning and March and it probably is going to take some time for all of the new faces, including Cam Newton, to find a groove.

PICK: UNDER

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals — 42.5

The Chargers’ stout defense likely will make life tough for Joe Burrow in his NFL debut. On the flip side, new Bolts starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn’t exactly known for lighting up the scoreboard.

PICK: UNDER

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers — 48

The Cardinals have a chance to boast a potent offense as long as Kyler Murray avoids a sophomore slump. The 49ers should maintain their effective offensive system of ground-and-pound with timely big plays through the air.

PICK: OVER

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints — 48

Yes, this will be Tom Brady’s first game with a team other than the Patriots, but he seemingly has too many weapons to lay an egg. We all know what Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara are capable of, especially at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

PICK: OVER

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams — 51.5

The Cowboys should have no trouble downing the Rams, as LA’s offense isn’t expected to be at all powerful. Dallas jumps out and coasts in the fourth quarter.

PICK: UNDER

Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants — 46

We can see Ben Roethlisberger struggling a bit in his first game since Week 2 of last season. But the Steelers’ vaunted defense should have no issues keeping Daniel Jones and Co. quiet.

PICK: UNDER

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos — 41.5

The Titans are prone to low-scoring affairs with the offense leaning on power back Derrick Henry. Second-year signal-caller Drew Lock also could struggle against a strong Tennessee defense.

PICK: UNDER

