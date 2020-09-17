NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For All 16 Games In Week 2 Of 2020 Season

Another week of NFL action is upon us, which means another week of football wagering.

In addition to general game picks, over/unders figure to be among the most popular routes taken by bettors this weekend.

If you’re on the fence about any Week 2 totals, we’ve got you covered with tips on each game on the docket.

Thursday

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns — 43.5

This is a statement game for the Browns, who were steamrolled by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. If Cleveland falls at home to a rookie quarterback, it might already be time to press the panic button.

We might be naive to think this given recent history, but we’re expecting to see a motivated Browns team in primetime, especially Baker Mayfield and Co.

Pick: OVER

Sunday

New York Giants at Chicago Bears — 42

The Bears’ defense isn’t what it used to be, and the Giants’ offense impressed at times last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who might boast the best defense in football. Not to mention, Mitchell Trubisky could be looking Allen Robinson’s way earlier in often amid the drama surrounding the star wideout in Chicago.

PICK: OVER

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles — 46

If Week 1 was any indication, the Rams’ offense is most effective when emphasis is put on the running game. The Eagles also could be leaning on their rushing attack on the heels of Carson Wentz’s rough season opener coupled with the return of feature back Miles Sanders.

PICK: UNDER

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys — 52.5

Dak Prescott and his loaded arsenal of weapons were underwhelming against the Rams. We’re expecting a bounce-back performance from Dallas’ offense against the Falcons, who also have the horses to light up the scoreboard.

PICK: OVER

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 47.5

Tom Brady was pretty meh in his Buccaneers debut against the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Tampa Bay, its next opponent might be just what the doctor ordered, as Carolina’s defense looked pretty porous in Week 1.

PICK: OVER

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets — 42.5

George Kittle might play Sunday, but it’s tough to imagine he’ll be 100 percent. The Niners also remain without their top wideout in Deebo Samuel. Expect a whole lot of running from San Francisco, which should have no trouble keeping the lowly Jets at bay.

PICK: UNDER

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers — 41.5

The Steelers impressed in their season opener, and we imagine their offense will steadily improve as Ben Roethlisberger finds his rhythm. We probably can expect a ticked-off Broncos team following their narrow loss at home to the Tennessee Titans.

PICK: OVER

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans — 42.5

The Jaguars earned a surprise win in Week 1, but we soon might learn that the Colts actually aren’t very good. The same can’t be said for the Titans, who are poised to once again be a tough out with their ground-and-pound, smash-mouth brand of football.

Expect Gardner Minshew to come back down to Earth following his stellar 2020 debut.

PICK: UNDER

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers — 49.5

So much for Aaron Rodgers being troubled by a lack of weapons. The Packers put up 43 points on the road against a respectable Vikings defense last week.

Green Bay’s star signal-caller should be able to dice up the Lions, who probably will add some garbage scores late.

PICK: OVER

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins — 41

The Dolphins’ offense looked pretty bad against the New England Patriots. Josh Allen and Co. were solid in Week 1, but they had the luxury of opening their season with the Jets. This is one is set up to be a defensive battle.

PICK: UNDER

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts — 48.5

The Vikings’ defense won’t be among the league’s worst this season, but it looks like it’s not the vaunted unit it was in seasons past. The Colts, meanwhile, were picked apart by Minshew in Week 1, so there’s no reason to believe Kirk Cousins can’t post a similar performance.

PICK: OVER

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals — 47.5

The new-look Cardinals made a statement last week against one of the NFL’s premier defenses in San Francisco. Washington made life difficult for the Eagles last Sunday, but Arizona should cruise in its home opener.

PICK: OVER

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans — 51

There probably will be very few defenses this season capable of slowing down the Ravens. The Texans don’t boast one of them. We see Lamar Jackson and Co. jumping out to a big lead, with Deshaun Watson keeping the game somewhat competitive.

PICK: OVER

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers — 47.5

The Chiefs surely won’t have too much difficulty putting up points against their AFC West rival. But after watching the Chargers labor to score 16 against the Bengals, it’s tough to have much hope for LA’s offense this week.

PICK: UNDER

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks — 45

The Patriots feature arguably the league’s best secondary, but the Seahawks’ offense looked like a runaway train in Week 1. We’re also expecting some creativity from Josh McDaniels as New England looks to make a statement in primetime.

PICK: OVER

Monday

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders — 49.5

The Saints still should be able to light it up even without the services of Michael Thomas. The Raiders’ offense also looked sharp in Week 1, and the unit will be looking to put on a show in the team’s Las Vegas debut.

PICK: OVER

