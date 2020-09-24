NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For All 16 Games In Week 3 Of 2020 Season

We’re only two weeks into the 2020 NFL season, but we’re already seeing a few teams trending toward falling short of high expectations.

On the flip side, a handful of franchises have surprised football fans and media members alike out of the gate.

As such, placing early season wagers has become fairly difficult. But we’re here to help with over/under picks for all 16 games on the Week 3 slate. (Totals provided by consensus data.)

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars — 48.5

The Jaguars surprisingly hung 57 combined points over their first two games, including 30 on the road against a tough Tennessee Titans defense. The Dolphins’ offense also looked much more in sync against the Buffalo Bills after their season-opening dud vs. the New England Patriots.

Pick: OVER

Sunday, Sept. 27

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants — 41.5

Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Saquon Barkley, Tevin Coleman and potentially George Kittle all will be sidelined for this matchup. We’re not expecting a bevy points.

Pick: UNDER

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns — 45

The Browns surely gained some confidence after their Week 2 shootout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. We see Baker Mayfield and Co. keeping it rolling at home against Washington, which likely will be bound for some garbage-time points.

Pick: OVER

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles — 46

The Joe Burrow-led Bengals already have proven they aren’t going to be pushovers this season. But we’re expecting an inspired effort from an 0-2 Eagles team that really, really could use a win in Week 3.

Pick: OVER

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots — 47.5

This one has the makings of a shootout. The new-look Patriots dropped 30 in Seattle against a strong Seahawks secondary, and the Raiders have enough weapons on offense to give any defense trouble.

Pick: OVER

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons — 47.5

Julio Jones might not play Sunday, and even if he does, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be near 100 percent. The Bears, meanwhile, have looked pretty meh on offense through two games.

Pick: UNDER

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills — 47

Josh Allen lit it up the first two weeks, but those showings came against the New York Jets and Dolphins. The Bills will be really tested against a team that plays a similar brand of hard-nosed football.

Pick: UNDER

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers — 45

The Steelers’ vaunted defense kind of struggled against Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. Deshaun Watson and Co. also will be hungry for a win after opening their season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Pick: OVER

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings — 49

The Vikings defense needs to step up this week, as it’s becoming clear Minnesota won’t be able to win games with Kirk Cousins’ arm. We’re expecting quite a bit of running in this Week 3 matchup.

Pick: UNDER

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers — 44

Justin Herbert impressed in his NFL debut, but we imagine he’ll endure some natural rookie struggles, even against a weak Panthers defense. Carolina likely will be hard-pressed for offense with Christian McCaffrey sidelined.

Pick: UNDER

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts — 44

The Colts’ defense looked pretty nasty in Week 2 against the Vikings. Indy should have no problem beating New York, but we don’t see Philip Rivers and Co. running it up.

Pick: UNDER

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks — 56

Both the Cowboys and Seahawks defenses have struggled through two games. Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson will make their big plays, but we’re expecting bounce-back defensive performances from both teams.

Pick: UNDER

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals — 55.5

The revamped Cardinals have a strong enough offense to light up the scoreboard in a hurry. We also can see the Lions’ offense improving with the return of star wideout Kenny Golladay.

Pick: OVER

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos — 43.5

Tom Brady and Co. likely will improve with each passing week, and they should be able to do plenty of damage against a Denver defense that’s missing several key pieces. Bank on some late scores from the Broncos, though.

Pick: OVER

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints — 52.5

Aaron Rodgers is playing like a man on a mission right now. The Saints struggled in Week 2, but they’re a different team at home and will be motivated to get back in the win column.

Pick: OVER

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens — 54

Both the Chiefs and Ravens have looked fairly strong defensively through two weeks. That said, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson each can carve up any pretty much any defense they come across.

Pick: OVER

