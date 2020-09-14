NFL Odds: Steelers-Giants ‘Monday Night Football’ Pick For Week 1

Are you ready for some football … times two?

“Monday Night Football” is back with what’s now a traditional season-opening double-header to round out the Week 1 slate.

First up Monday night: Ben Roethlisberger makes his return, as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New York Giants.

(-6) Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

There are some people who believe the Steelers can contend for the Super Bowl. That seems … bold. Sure, it’s possible. The defense was very good last year, there’s no shortage of talent among the skill positions, and Roethlisberger could be poised for a major bounce-back season.

But we’re gonna need to see it first. It’s hard to believe Roethlisberger, 38, is going to come out and look like his old self right away.

On the other side of things, it sure feels like Joe Judge has his team ready to play for him in his first season as head coach. Last we checked, the Giants still have Saquon Barkley, too, and Daniel Jones had a fine end to his rookie season, throwing 18 touchdown passes in his final five games. Even if Pittsburgh wins, the backdoor cover is very much in play.

There’s also this: The Steelers have typically started the season slow under Mike Tomlin, going 1-7-1 against the spread in Week 1.

Pick: New York +6