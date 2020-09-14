NFL Odds: Titans-Broncos ‘Monday Night Football’ Pick For Week 1

A wild Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season comes to a late-night end Monday night.

The second half of a “Monday Night Football” double-header goes down in Denver when the Broncos host the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s our pick for Titans-Broncos.

(-3) Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

First things first: If you want to get a piece of the Titans and you haven’t officially made your bet yet, you’re not getting the best number. The Broncos actually opened as slight favorites, but the line has moved all the way to Tennessee laying the field goal on the road in altitude in Denver.

But there’s a reason that line has moved. This feels like a good spot for the Titans that has gotten better by the day. Tennessee is coming off a run to the AFC Championship a year ago, so we know it’s a good team. The offseason was relatively quiet … until the Titans went out and signed Jadeveon Clowney. All the while, the Broncos have had a rash of terrible injury luck. Von Miller is out for the season. Mark Barron is out. Bradley Chubb is dinged up. The prospect of facing Derrick Henry without three of your linebackers is less than ideal. Wideouts KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton are hurt and could miss the game.

There’s just a lot going against the Broncos here. That everyone is on the Broncos is slightly unsettling, and playing in Denver isn’t easy with or without fans. But this just feels like a game the Titans — if they are going to be good again — have to win.

Pick: Tennessee -3

