NFL Rumors: League Provides New Jersey Swap Rules For 2020 Season

NFL players will be allowed to swap jerseys during the 2020 season after all, though it’ll be much different than in years past.

The NFL on Monday informed teams of the new, stricter set of rules for the popular practice due to COVID-19, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Players must inform teams of their decision to participate in a jersey swap via some form of communication with his team’s equipment manager, who will then collect the jerseys in question and clean them before the exchange.

No on-field exchanges will be allowed and violators could be subject to discipline.

The NFL is teaming up with Tide, which, according to Pelissero, “will cover the cost of one replacement jersey per player — all washed first and exchanged by mail.”

Here’s a look at the full list of new rules:

It might not be the jersey exchange people are used to, but at least players can keep the practice alive.