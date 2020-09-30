NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From Receiver’s Civil Case

Antonio Brown wasn’t a good fit with the Oakland Raiders or New England Patriots due to some erratic behavior and legal troubles that plagued his attempt at a 2019 season.

And it appears things with the NFL free agent and one of his lawyers aren’t working out either.

“One of free-agent WR Antonio Brown’s attorneys, Carson Hancock, withdrew tonight from the civil case filed by a woman who has accused Brown of rape and sexual assault — one day before a judge’s deadline for Brown to turn over text messages and other evidence,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Tuesday reported.

“Hancock — who also represented Brown in his felony burglary and assault/battery case — cited “irreconcilable differences” for his decision to withdraw from the civil case. The trial is set for December. Brown is serving an eight-game NFL suspension for two unrelated matters.”

Brown was accused of sexual misconduct from two different women in the last year, but the civil case is stemming from a suit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

Brown was ordered by a Florida judge to turn over evidence to the court within 15 days of Sept. 15.

