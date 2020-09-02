NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Among Teams Attempting To Sign Leonard Fournette

The rich might just get richer.

NFL running back Leonard Fournette was released this week by Jacksonville, after rumors the Jaguars were shopping him never came to fruition.

And now, the former fourth-overall pick from the 2017 draft is free to join whatever team will have him, and several teams are interested.

One of them reportedly includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Several teams are making a push to sign Leonard Fournette and sources say the Buccaneers are one of them. Stay tuned,” Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Wednesday reported.

Several teams are making a push to sign Leonard Fournette and sources say the #Buccaneers are one of them. Stay tuned. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 2, 2020

Fournette is coming off a 2019 season in which he earned 1,152 rushing yards with three touchdowns as well as 76 receptions for 522 yards.

With the Buccaneers, he’d join newcomers Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on a revamped offense.

We’ll see how it all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images