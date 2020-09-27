NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Getting Mid-Season Contract Extension ‘Unlikely’

Cam Newton has made the New England Patriots look, again, like the smartest team in the National Football League.

The Patriots quarterback has showed signs of his old self through the first two games of the 2020 season, doing it Week 1 with his legs and Week 2 with his arm.

The best part about it for the Patriots, though? The fact that Newton is on a modest one-year deal with a base salary of $1.05 million and the possibility to earn up to $7.5 million in performance-laden incentives. Newton’s base salary is tied for 32nd in the NFL among quarterbacks.

Newton’s hot start, however, has led many to question if the Patriots will go about reworking the signal caller’s contract. Will they give him a raise? Will they offer him an extension past the 2020 season?

Well, we may have got some insight into that Sunday from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“… My understanding talking to several people involved in the situation is that adjusting his contract mid-season is unlikely,” Rapoport said. “From the Patriots standpoint, they’re taking a more wait-and-see approach. It’s only two games, plus Newton has battled injuries in the past. They want to be careful for that.

“And then if you’re Cam Newton, why would you take a deal now? Wouldn’t it be better to wait until the offseason, potentially get franchise tagged, or even better for him, get to be a free agent and get capitalize on what looks to be a good season?”

Newton did make it clear this week he isn’t worried about his contract situation, but rather the short term goal of helping the Patriots win games.

He’ll have the opportunity to do so Sunday as the Patriots welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Gillette Stadium. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images