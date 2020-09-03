Cam Newton Named Patriots’ Starting Quarterback, Team Captain

The New England Patriots’ quarterback competition is over.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick named Cam Newton as New England’s starting quarterback in a meeting Thursday morning, The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride first reported.
Newton also was named a team captain along with running back James White, center David Andrews, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, cornerback Jason McCourty, safety Devin McCourty and wide receiver Matthew Slater.
Newton, Bentley, Guy and Jason McCourty are first-time captains.
Newton has been the favorite for the job since he signed in early July. Belichick previously declined to name a starter between Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, however.
The Patriots play the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 on Sept. 13 at Gillette Stadium.