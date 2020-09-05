NFL Rumors: Dolphins Release Former First-Round Quarterback Josh Rosen

Three teams in three seasons doesn’t often happen for a first-round quarterback.

It will be the case for 23-year-old Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen reportedly has been released by the Miami Dolphins ahead of Saturday’s cut down day.

Sources: The #Dolphins are releasing former first-round pick QB Josh Rosen after attempting to trade him for the last few days. Rosen will attempt to restart his career elsewhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

A very tradable contract. And yet, no takers. The #Dolphins still have until 4 pm tomorrow for it to become official. https://t.co/54ImYEF0BH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, but then traded after the Cardinals replaced him with No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray one year later. Rosen played the 2019 season in Miami, who then drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.