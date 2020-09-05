NFL Rumors: Dolphins Release Former First-Round Quarterback Josh Rosen

Three teams in three seasons doesn’t often happen for a first-round quarterback.
It will be the case for 23-year-old Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen reportedly has been released by the Miami Dolphins ahead of Saturday’s cut down day.
Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, but then traded after the Cardinals replaced him with No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray one year later. Rosen played the 2019 season in Miami, who then drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
It’s been a rough start to his NFL tenure (3-13 overall record), but perhaps Rosen lands with a franchise where he’s able to carve out a career.